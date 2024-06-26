British Pol Says He Was Stalked by ‘Baby Reindeer’ Woman
During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show, British politician George Galloway claimed he was stalked in the 1980s by Fiona Harvey, the woman who is suing Netflix for allegedly basing the series Baby Reindeer on her. Galloway explained to Morgan, “Everywhere I turned she was there, at first I thought that she fancied me. But it turned out that she fancied my job. She was a relentless and physical, up-close-and-personal stalker of mine. I am ready to testify.” Galloway added that Harvey called him hundreds of times. Galloway, who was elected as a Labour MP for Hillhead in Glasgow, Scotland in 1987, said that he had known Harvey because she was a Labour Party member and constituent of Galloway’s in Hillhead. Galloway said Morgan’s interview with Harvey spurred him to reveal his own story. Legal representatives for Harvey did not respond to Variety, who originally reported on Galloway’s comments. Harvey is suing Netflix for $170 million due to their representation of her as the character ‘Martha’ in Baby Reindeer, which she says contains “brutal lies” about her. Netflix said it plans to defend Baby Reindeer director Richard Gadd “vigorously.”