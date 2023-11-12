CHEAT SHEET
    British Police Hunt for Protesters Holding Antisemitic Signs

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    People march on Vauxhall bridge during a pro-Palestinian rally on Armistice Day.

    James Wendlinger/Getty Images

    London’s Metropolitan Police are “actively looking” for individuals who held antisemitic signs during a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday, sharing photos of individuals it said were under investigation for “hate crime[s].” One photo showed a woman holding a sign reading “No British Politician Should Be A ‘Friend Of Israel’” that included a swastika. Another photo showed men wearing what appeared to be Hamas-style headbands, with police writing that they are “investigating the people in this photo in relation to a hate crime that took place today.” Authorities said they detained at least 150 people as part of the protests.

