British Police Say They Will Not Investigate Martin Bashir’s 1995 Interview With Princess Diana
ROYAL RUMBLE
The British journalist Martin Bashir will not face a criminal investigation into his career-making interview with Princess Diana, police have confirmed. Bashir has been accused of forging bank statements to secure the famous interview in 1995, remembered for the moment Diana complained there were “three of us” in her marriage to Prince Charles. The documents were allegedly used to falsely show payments made to royal staff in exchange for dirt on Diana. It’s claimed Bashir used those documents to gain her confidence and get her to agree to the interview on the BBC’s Panorama show. However, London’s Metropolitan police said Thursday that, following a “detailed assessment” of the evidence, it has decided a criminal probe would not be “appropriate.” Diana’s younger brother, Earl Spencer, has said he was shown the documents in the 1990s and went on to introduce his sister to Bashir. The earl says he would not have done that if he’d had any indication that he’s been lied to.