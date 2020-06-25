British Politician Sacked for Sharing Anti-Semitic George Floyd Theory
Keir Starmer, Labour’s new leader, unceremoniously fired one of Jeremy Corbyn’s top allies Thursday after she shared an anti-Semitic theory about the killing of George Floyd on Twitter. Rebecca Long-Bailey posted a link to an interview with a British actress and left-wing Labour supporter, writing: “Maxine Peake is an absolute diamond.” In the linked interview, Peake made the bizarre claim that the police tactic of kneeling on Floyd’s neck “was learnt from seminars with Israeli secret services.” Starmer, who defeated Long-Bailey in the Labour leadership contest when Corbyn stood down, vowed to end the party’s anti-Semitism problem. The party was criticized by Jewish groups in recent years which claimed the leadership of the Corbyn/Long-Bailey faction of the party had not acted quickly enough to deal with allegations of anti-Semitism.