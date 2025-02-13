The social media platform owned by Elon Musk, X, will pay $10 million to Donald Trump to settle his lawsuit against the company. The agreement comes despite Musk’s already hefty donations of more than $250 million on the campaign trail to help elect the 78-year-old. According to The Wall Street Journal, the president had considered dropping the case due to his close relationship with the billionaire. Trump, however, decided to carry on, sources told The Journal. Trump filed the suit—which included then-Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey—after he was removed from the platform for his role in the Capitol Riots. He was reinstated under Musk’s new leadership in November 2022. The settlement follows a similar deal with Meta last month, though that platform is set to pay more than double the price of X at $25 million. A spokesperson for X did not return requests for comment to The Journal, which noted Musk’s new role at the Department of Government Efficiency—which is slashing costs and causing chaos across numerous federal agencies.
