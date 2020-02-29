British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Girlfriend Carrie Symonds Having Baby, Getting Hitched

Read it at Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds secretly got engaged last year and are having a baby this summer. It will be the third marriage and at least the sixth child for Johnson, 55, and the first for Symonds, 31, who announced the news on Instagram. “We’ve got a baby hatching early summer,” Symonds said. “Feel incredibly blessed.” They are the first unmarried couple to live at 10 Downing Street, though other prime ministers’ wives have given birth while their husbands were in office.