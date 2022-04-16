British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Banned From Russia Over Ukraine Support
DENIED
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is banned from entering Russia over the U.K.'s support for Ukraine. In a Saturday statement announcing the ban for Johnson and at least 10 other British government leaders and politicians, Russia's foreign ministry stressed the move was taken because “of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials.” The statement added: “This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy." The ministry noted that other names will soon be added to the banned-entry list. Similar bans have already been placed on U.S., E.U., and Canadian leaders over their support for Ukraine.