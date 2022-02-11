CHEAT SHEET
Cops Send Boris Johnson Questionnaire on Lockdown Parties
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from Metropolitan Police surrounding his involvement in lockdown-era parties, according to Bloomberg. His office said it intends to answer the form as requested. It comes six days after the Scotland Yard obtained a photo of Johnson throwing away a can of beer at his birthday party, one of a dozen government-run parties police are investigating. Large gatherings were forbidden under Johnson’s own COVID restrictions in 2020, though Johnson reportedly held one in his own apartment at the height of the pandemic restrictions.