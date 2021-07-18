British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Won’t Isolate After COVID-19 Exposure
SPECIAL TREATMENT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be taking part in a “daily contact testing pilot” rather than self-isolating after coming into contact with his health secretary, Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The pilot, which is not available to the general public, consists of daily testing for the virus rather than quarantining. The news comes as Johnson takes the calculated risk to reopen British society after months of harsh lockdowns despite a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant. From Monday, social distancing regulations will be lifted for all but those who have tested positive for the virus and at airports, the mandatory mask mandate will be lifted, and nightclubs and stadiums can open to full capacity. The majority of UK citizens have had both doses of the vaccine.