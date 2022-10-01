Liz Truss Pressured King Charles to Drop Out Of Climate Change Summit
STAY AWAY
King Charles III is scrapping plans to appear at a big global climate change summit after British Prime Minister Liz Truss pressured him to stay away, according to a report from the Sunday Times. The alleged disagreement resulted in the King pulling out of his attendance at the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt next month, where he was due to give a speech to a group of world leaders. The new king and the recently appointed prime minister have differing views on the issue of environmentalism. Charles has long been a stalwart supporter of environmental causes, whereas British MPs felt compelled to write a letter to Truss in late September, urging her to maintain course to achieving ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050. Meanwhile, the king is reportedly looking for other ways to support the summit from November 6 to 18.