CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
British P.M. to Homeless Man at Soup Kitchen: ‘Do You Work in Business?’
OUT OF TOUCH
Read it at ITV News
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak epically fumbled his televised visit to a soup kitchen on Friday, asking a homeless man if he “works in business.” The man, standing in line to be served, quickly replied: “No, I’m homeless. I’m a homeless person.” Doubling down on the cringe, Sunak then asked the man if business is something he’d like to “get into.” “I wouldn’t mind, but I don’t know, I’d like to get through Christmas first,” the man said. Sunak is a member of Britain’s Conservative party and the nation’s third prime minister this year, following Liz Truss, who resigned in October after a tumultuous 44 days in office.