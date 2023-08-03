British Rowing Bans Trans Women From Competing in Female Events
‘ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE’
British Rowing announced Thursday that transgender women will be banned from competing in women’s events as of next month. The sport’s national governing body announced that after “extensive and ongoing research and consultation” only athletes who were “assigned female at birth” will be allowed to enter its women’s races. The policy is set to take effect Sept. 11. It will also apply to all athletes representing Britain or England in international events, including the Olympics and the Paralympics. The policy change also promises the establishment of an “open” category that anyone, including transgender and non-binary athletes, will be eligible to compete in. “British Rowing is committed to promoting an environment in which rowing is accessible and inclusive and to ensuring that we provide opportunities and enjoyment for everyone,” the organization said in a statement. “In order to achieve this in a fair manner, we need to establish conditions for competition that guarantee fair and meaningful competition by placing necessary and proportionate restrictions on eligibility.” The new rules will be reviewed annually.