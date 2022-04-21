CHEAT SHEET
British Singer Tom Grennan Attacked and Robbed in New York City
British singer Tom Grennan is postponing a show in Washington, D.C., after he was attacked and robbed early Thursday morning following a performance at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, his team says. In a statement released on his Twitter account, Grennan’s manager said the singer had been hospitalized after the “unprovoked” attack for a “ruptured ear, torn eardrum, and issue with his previously fractured jaw.” “Despite this, Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring,” the statement said. The D.C. show, which had been slated for Friday, will be rescheduled for a later date.