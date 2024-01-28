British Skydiver Plunges to Death From 29-Story Tower
A British daredevil is dead after his parachute failed to open during an illegal base jump off the top of a 29-story apartment block in Thailand over the weekend, according to The Telegraph. Nathy Odinson, 33, made the fatal leap on Saturday night, reportedly counting down as a friend recorded him on the roof of the building in the coastal city of Pattaya. Instead of alighting safely in the street, however, Odinson landed in a tree before hitting the ground. “I heard the sound of the tree and I thought it was a fallen branch hitting the ground,” a security guard told The Telegraph. The newspaper reported that Odinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Local authorities have since launched an investigation into the matter. “The parachute that the deceased used to jump malfunctioned and was not centered as expected,” a police spokesperson said. “He was in a terrible state when we arrived.” Another security guard at the tower told The Telegraph that Odinson, who is believed to have been employed at a Pattaya skydiving company, had performed the jump before and “knew it was not allowed.”