CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Beloved ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ Star Dead at 91
R.I.P.
Read it at BBC
British sitcom actress Josephine Tewson, who got her big break in her 60s as the long-suffering neighbor in Keeping Up Appearances has died at 91, her agent announced. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson,” her agent Jean Diamond said in a statement. Tewson played Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine and Edna Hawkins in Shelley. However, it was her role as Elizabeth Warden, the nervous neighbor of Hyacinth Bucket, played by Patricia Routledge, that made her a British TV star.