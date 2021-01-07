British Supermodel Stella Tennant Died by Suicide, Family Says in Statement
‘DEEPEST SORROW’
British supermodel Stella Tennant died by suicide, according to a statement released by her family on Wednesday. “Stella had been unwell for some time,” the statement read in part. “It is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.” Born in Scotland, Tennant and her signature pixie haircut became iconic in the 1990s, as she modeled for designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Alexander McQueen. While Tennant died in December, no cause had been announced. Tennant is survived by her four children. She was 50.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741