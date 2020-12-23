‘Inspiration to Us All’: British Supermodel Stella Tennant Dies Suddenly at 50
‘WONDERFUL WOMAN’
British supermodel Stella Tennant—muse to many a designer with her pixie haircut and androgynous look—has died in Scotland at the age of 50, her family revealed Wednesday. “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22 December 2020,” her family said in their statement. “Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.” Scottish authorities said they were called to her home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and “there are no suspicious circumstances” involved in her death. Tennant worked with many famous fashion designers throughout her career—including Alexander McQueen, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Karl Lagerfeld—at one point becoming the face of Chanel. “What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year … My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain,” designer Stella McCartney wrote on Instagram.