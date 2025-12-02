Teen Hiker Disappears Near Dracula’s Castle After Scary Call for Help

A teenager has disappeared after setting out on a solo hike near a castle known locally as the home of one of the horror genre’s most instantly recognisable characters.

George Smyth had set out to Bran Castle, often referred to as “Dracula’s Castle,” from Poiana Brașov in Romania on November 23.

The 18-year-old Brit, a student at the University of Bristol in the U.K., has not been heard from since placing a distress call to emergency services, saying he was suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.

Bran Castle is known locally as 'Dracula's Castle.' John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

Rescuers have discovered Smyth’s backpack—containing a tent, sleeping bag, and scattered food—at the site from which he made the call, but no other trace of the teenager has been found since.

Harsh weather and deep snow have severely impeded search operations, complicating efforts by local mountain rescue teams.

Smyth’s mother, who has travelled to Transylvania, said he left the U.K. without informing his family.

She described him as “a sporty and strong young man” who had travelled extensively.

She added that his phone had last signalled in a remote area before the distress call.

The regional rescue service, Salvamont Brasov, is continuing daily search efforts, including aerial support and public appeals with his photo, in hopes that anyone who might have seen him will come forward.