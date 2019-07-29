CHEAT SHEET
British Tourist Held Without Bail, Accused of Making Up Gang-Rape Claim Against Israeli Teens
A British tourist who claimed she was gang raped by 12 Israeli teenagers in Cyprus is expected to be indicted on Tuesday after she allegedly admitted her initial claims were untrue, The Times of Israel reports. The 19-year-old tourist, who remains unidentified, was arrested on Sunday and was ordered held without bail Monday. She will reportedly be charged with “disturbing the public order,” which could carry a prison sentence of up to one year and a fine. The tourist initially told police that the Israelis—ages 15 to 18—held her down on a hotel bed, raped her, and beat her. She then allegedly changed her story on Sunday, and told officials she consented to having sex with three of them, according to the report. When she refused to have sex with a fourth teen, she allegedly said she was kicked out of the hotel room. The tourist also claimed she was filmed without her consent. Five of the 12 suspects arrested were released last week, and the seven others were cleared of all charges on Sunday. Some of the teens said they plan on filing a lawsuit against the tourist, and Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos said the city would take legal action against the girl and others who helped promote the accusation.