British Tourist Hacked to Death With a Sickle in Thailand For Playing Music Loudly
SCYTHE ATTACK
A British tourist in Thailand met a grizzly end when a neighbor attacked him and his friend with a sickle, killing him and badly injuring his friend. Adria Licci, a friend of the victim, told the Daily Mail that Marcus Evans, 49, had arrived before the holidays to visit his Thai girlfriend, Melanie Derrick, and was staying at her house. Police say Evans and his friend Shaun Dagnan, 55, were playing music loudly when a 23-year-old local man known to have mental health problems appeared at the house and attacked them both. According to Licci, Evans and Dagnan knew their alleged attacker and “used to joke with him a lot.” Police found Evans lying shirtless in a pool of blood with knife wounds to his neck and Dagnan nearby in critical condition. A sickle—believed to be the one used in the murder—was found at the scene. Derrick, who shared children with Evans, posted about her late boyfriend in a Facebook post on Saturday: “And just like that another person I loved dearly… Gone xxx.”