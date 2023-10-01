CHEAT SHEET
British Tycoon Accused of Trafficking and Abusing Women
One of Britain’s richest men is accused of exploiting and trafficking Thai and Filipina sex workers and forcing them to engage in activities and drugs so extreme that some required medical attention, according to a bombshell report in The Sunday Times. In 2012 and 2013, Scotland Yard received reports about philanthropist Hamish Ogston, but did not investigate further, and in 2016, an officer sent emails from an accuser to Ogston himself, the Times reported. Now an investigation into how the complains were handled is underway, and police are asking any victims to come forward. Ogston has denied the allegations.