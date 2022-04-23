British Woman Tells Family She’s on Vacation, Marries U.S. Death Row Inmate

Read it at The Sun
A British woman told her family she was going to the United States to visit Disney World—then secretly married a death-row inmate in Arizona she met on a pen-pal site, The Sun reports. Rebecca Short, 26, ordered a cake with black icing and the inscription “Til Death Do Us Part” for her ceremony with Manuel Ovante, 35, at an Arizona prison. The bride wore a black dress, and the groom had on an orange jumpsuit but was allowed out of his cell to exchange vows. Ovante killed two men while looking for drugs in 2008. On the pen-pal site he wrote, “Very loyal to people I care about. Nobody is perfect, so I hope not to be judged by past mistakes.”