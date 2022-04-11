Britney Spears Is Pregnant Again!
OH BABY
There’s another baby on the way for the Baby One More Time singer. Britney Spears confirmed on her Instagram on Monday that she and fiancé Sam Asghari are having a baby. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’” she wrote. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby... If 2 are in there … I might just loose it.” Spears said earlier this year that she wanted to get pregnant after being freed from a repressive conservatorship that didn’t allow her to get off birth control. She has two teenage songs, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Keven Federline. On Monday, Spears wrote that she had perinatal depression with her sons and felt it was taboo to talk about it back then. “[T]hank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… This time I will be doing yoga every day !!!”