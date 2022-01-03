Ouch: Britney Unfollows Sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram
NEW YEAR, NEW ME
That is just so typically her. Britney Spears appears to have embarked upon an early spring cleaning spree, with E! News confirming that the pop star has unfollowed her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. The devastating blow to Jamie Lynn, who still followed Britney as of Sunday, was first reported by Twitter account Pop Crave. It comes amid a widening rift between the pop princess and the rest of her family. In bombshell testimony made before a judge last June, Spears said her mother, father, and sister had all profited off her “abusive” conservatorship, which was instituted in 2008 and officially terminated 13 years later, on Nov. 12, 2021. Jamie Lynn moved quickly to deny her sister’s allegations, saying on her Instagram story that she had only ever “loved, adored, and supported” the singer. But a source close to Spears reportedly told E! News that she was “very, very angry and hurt,” and that she felt “like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life.”