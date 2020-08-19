Britney Spears Asks Court to Stop Her Dad From Controlling Her Life
BRITNEY FREED?
Britney Spears is seeking to prevent her father from reasserting the overall control that he has had of her life for most of the past 12 years. In documents filed Tuesday, the 38-year-old pop superstar said Britney was “strongly opposed” to her father James Spears returning to the role of conservator of her person, which gave him power over her major life decisions from 2008 until 2019, when he temporarily stepped aside, citing health problems. Spears says she wants Jodi Montgomery, who has been serving as conservator of her person temporarily, to do so permanently, but she says that doesn’t mean she is waiving her right to seek an end to the entire arrangement. In the papers, Britney does however praise the conservatorship and its work overall, saying it “rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin.” James Spears will keep his separate role as conservator over his daughter’s finances.