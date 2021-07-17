Britney Spears Blasts Bandwagon #FreeBritney Supporters in Fiery Instagram
‘NEVER FORGET’
Britney Spears took to Instagram late Friday to excoriate those close to her who are only expressing support for her now that her conservatorship is a cause célèbre. The pop star wrote, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support… How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO.” Spears did not lash out at anyone specific, writing instead, “You know who you are.” Spears’ fight against her father and her conservatorship, a legal arrangement she says has exerted an “abusive” degree of control over her life for 13 years, has gained recent attention with emotional court testimony from the singer. The fiery post comes on the heels of a win for Spears, with the Los Angeles court allowing her to appoint her own attorney, a victory that led her to use the #FreeBritney hashtag for the first time.