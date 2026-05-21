Britney Spears Botches DUI Test in New Arrest Video

Britney Spears’ DUI saga just got even messier after newly released footage showed the pop star fumbling through a roadside sobriety test during her March arrest. Video obtained by TMZ shows officers conducting field sobriety protocols after California Highway Patrol pulled Spears, 44, over following reports of a vehicle swerving across lanes on a Ventura County highway. In one off-camera moment, Spears appeared confused while asking officers, “Wait, did you guys take my phone?” An officer responded that her phone was in her purse, though Spears continued to press the issue. At one point, the “Oops...I Did It Again” singer insisted she would blow a “zero” if tested despite admitting to drinking a mimosa one hour before the arrest. She ultimately took two breathalyzer tests that reportedly came in below the legal limit. Still, the report noted Spears admitted to taking prescription medications, including Adderall, Prozac, and Lamictal, earlier that day. The singer later accepted a plea deal reducing the DUI charge to a “wet reckless,” a reckless driving offense involving alcohol. Under the agreement, Spears will serve 12 months of probation and cannot possess drugs without a valid prescription.