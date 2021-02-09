Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Is Sick of Her ‘Total Dick’ Dad Butting Into Their Relationship
‘ZERO RESPECT’
The ongoing battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship has once again taken center stage. Thanks to The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, fans and celebrities alike are once again discussing Spears’s conservatorship—an unusual arrangement that began in 2008 amid the pop star’s increasingly erratic behavior, which became fodder for a ravenous paparazzi and tabloid readership. The wide-ranging documentary also pays specific attention to the role her father James (AKA “Jamie”) has played in the conservatorship—which grants him control over her finances. Now, Spears’ boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari, has spoken out against Jamie, alleging that he’s attempted to involve himself in their relationship and calling him a “total dick.”
A source tells Page Six that Spears herself has not seen Framing Britney Spears “because she’s fed up with the conservatorship... She feels there is a hole missing in her life because of the conservatorship and that she won’t be able to live a normal life until that’s over.” Last autumn, an attorney for Spears said that the singer was “afraid of her father,” and that she refused to perform for as long as he presides over her conservatorship. (Although the court did not remove Jamie, it did name a co-conservator and left the door open for his removal at a later time.) Whether or not Asghari has seen the film, he has spoken out about Jamie Spears. In an Instagram story, Asghari wrote, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because we’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”
A representative for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.