Britney Busted for Driving Without License, Proof of Insurance
YOU DRIVE ME CRAZY
Britney Spears was caught behind the wheel without her driver’s license or proof of insurance by police last month, according to court records obtained by Page Six on Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol alleged that, during a Sept. 10 traffic stop, the 41-year-old did not have a valid license in her possession, and failed to provide an officer with proof of insurance. The two violations netted her a fine of $1,140, which she will be required to pay by Oct. 24, court records reflect. Mathew Rosengart, the pop star’s attorney, downplayed the seriousness of the infractions, telling Page Six in a statement that “Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.” An unnamed insider with knowledge of the situation also told the tabloid that Spears “had and has insurance and a license,” though they apparently did not specify whether she was carrying that documentation with her at the time of the incident.