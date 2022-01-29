Britney Spears Calls Her Sister ‘Scum’ and a Liar
‘THE NERVE’
Britney Spears took aim at her sister Jamie Lynn yet again Friday, excoriating the younger Spears and casting doubt on the claims in the latter’s new memoir. Captioning an Instagram post of a segment of The Real that criticized Jamie Lynn for penning a book, Britney wrote, “Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all 👏🏼📚👎🏻 !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk shit but your [sic] fucking lying... I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.” The two sisters have been locked in a bitter feud in recent weeks over Jamie Lynn’s book, Things I Should Have Said. Britney was freed from a strict conservatorship that governed her life in November and has used her newfound liberty to castigate members of her family, accusing them of being complicit in the harsh legal arrangement, failing to protect her, and profiting off her.