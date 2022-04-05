Britney Confirms She’s Penning Memoir, Calls Writing Process ‘Healing and Therapeutic’
GIMME MORE
Pop icon Britney Spears is telling her story—in paperback form. The singer confirmed rumors of a memoir-in-progress on social media Monday, saying, “Well, I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic … it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life … I’ve never been able to express openly !!!” Spears did not elaborate on those past events or the book, nor did she confirm whether her manuscript had been picked up by publishing house Simon & Schuster in a deal for as much as $15 million, as Page Six reported in February. A source told the outlet then that “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.” In her Monday Instagram statement, Spears name-dropped her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn, saying both had written books “as I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything !!!” Earlier this year, Spears made it clear that she was furious over Jamie Lynn’s depiction of the family in her memoir published in January, Things I Should Have Said. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney called her younger sister “scum” and claimed she was “lying through [her] teeth about me.”