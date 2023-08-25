Britney Spears ‘Cracked Her Head Open’ in Argument With Sam Ashgari: Report
With Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Ashgari on their way to a divorce, shocking new details have emerged about the couple’s short-lived and messy marriage. Among them is one particular fight that led to Spears needing stitches after she hit her head on a coffee table in London. “She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room,” TMZ founder Harvey Levin said in Fox documentary Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which aired Thursday. “It got so bad she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. She needed stitches.” Ashgari filed for divorce earlier this month after a “nuclear” fight between the two, TMZ reported. Since then, Ashgari has reportedly told friends and family that Spears had gotten physical with him in past arguments, at one point attacking him in his sleep.