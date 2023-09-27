Britney Spears to Fans: ‘Lighten Up’ About My Knife Dancing
OOPS? NOT AGAIN
After fans expressed concern that Britney Spears had cut herself while dancing around with knives, the singer insisted she was just “copying Shakira” and told her followers to “lighten up.” The 41-year-old, who recently split from husband Sam Asghari, prompted concern amongst her 42 million followers on Monday when she posted footage of her dancing with what looked like two large carving knives, under the caption: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!” Page Six later reported that Spears appeared to have cut herself, reporting she “had a white bandage wrapped around her arm. She also showcased an apparent cut on her thigh as she danced around in a polka-dot crop top and a pair of white bikini bottoms.” According to the TMZ documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, the singer has a “longtime fascination” with knives and even sleeps with them under her bed.