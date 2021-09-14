CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears Erases Her Instagram After Engagement Announcement
Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account Tuesday following the announcement of her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari two days prior. Her lawyer confirmed to Page Six that the singer had indeed erased the account and all its content just after fans noticed, and the pop star tweeted later in the day, “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.” Last week, her father, Jamie Spears, filed to end her conservatorship, which has governed much of her life for the past 13 years. The move appeared to be a win for the singer, who has fought against the “abusive” legal arrangement for several years.