    Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ Co-Writer Speaks Out on Fan Theory

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive for the premiere of Spears’ movie “Crossroads,” Feb. 11, 2002, in Hollywood.

    Fred Prouser/Reuters

    A songwriter who worked with Britney Spears on her song “Everytime” says it was not written about the abortion that Spears had while dating Justin Timberlake, according to TMZ. Annet Artani, who composed the song along with Spears in the early aughts, said “Everytime” was actually mostly about Artani’s breakup from Spears’ musical director. In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears revealed that she became pregnant while dating Timberlake and had an abortion because he “didn’t want to be a father.” After the revelation was reported, fans speculated that lyrics in the chorus of “Everytime”—“every time I see you in my dreams I see your face, you’re haunting me/I guess I need you, baby,”—could be about her unborn child. But Artani says Spears never mentioned a baby or an abortion during the song’s composition. Artani did say, however, that she wasn’t involved in the music video—which shows a woman holding a newborn baby.

