Britney Spears’ Ex-Hubby Shades Her Children’s Dad for Being a ‘Professional Father’

Britney Spears’ ex might be a little toxic. Her former husband, Sam Asghari, subtly dissed the ex before him, Kevin Federline, who’s publishing a memoir with the hot gossip about his relationship with Spears. Asghari shaded Federline, the father of Spears’ kids, by claiming Saturday that he was “a professional farther,” telling TMZ Saturday that Federline’s memoir “would be the first book that would tell you how to be a professional father.” Federline’s book, You Thought You Knew, reveals the story of “fame, fatherhood, and the private cost of public life” during his 2005 to 2007 marriage to Spears. The two share two sons with Spears: Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18. Federline, 47, called the book “intimate” and “transparent” and said that he “dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule” while simultaneously becoming a good father for his kids “as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence.” Due to the turbulence, Federline brought his sons to live with him and his new wife, Victoria Prince. But in December 2024, Spears posted that she hadn’t seen her youngest in “2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!” Spears and Asghari split in 2024.