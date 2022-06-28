Britney’s Ex Tried to Get Into Her Locked Bedroom on Wedding Day: Guard
CREEP
When Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander crashed her wedding to Sam Asghari, he broke into her home and tried to break into her locked bedroom, one of her security guards testified on Monday. Speaking at a preliminary hearing in Alexander’s felony stalking case, the guard told the court that he had followed Alexander upstairs, according to Rolling Stone. Upon realizing the door was locked, Alexander “started reaching into his right pocket,” Richard Eubeler said. “I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.” A sheriff’s deputy testified the same day that he had found a “Gerber folding box cutter” on Alexander, who, he added, had been caught skulking around Spears’ property twice in the leadup to the wedding. Another officer told Judge David Worley that Spears had been found by her agent “distraught, crying, shaking [and] panicked.” Ignoring a defense attorney’s attempt to get Alexander’s felony charge reduced, Worley found probable cause to send Spears’ ex-husband, whom she was married to for 55 hours in 2004, to trial.