Britney Spears’ Ex Accuses Journalists of Fabricating ‘Meth’ Claim
‘BEYOND THE PALE’
Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, has rejected a report that claimed he’s “terrified” the pop star is using hard drugs, accusing the journalists behind it of fabricating his quotes. The story, published on Saturday in The Sun and the Daily Mail by reporters Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti, quoted Federline as saying, “I fear she’s on meth—I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up.” In a statement to TMZ, Federline slammed Barak and Gunasti, saying that the journalists had been allowed into his home “because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.” Spears similarly refuted the report, writing on Instagram, “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that.” Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told TMZ that “the ‘story’ also exploits her minor children, which is beyond the pale.” In a legal letter to the Mail obtained by Page Six on Sunday, Rosengart demanded the outlet “immediately delete and retract that false and defamatory story and conduct an internal investigation.”