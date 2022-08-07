CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears’ Ex Says Her Sons Find Her Nude Selfies ‘Tough’
Britney Spears’ ex, Kevin Federline, claims the sons he shares with her are avoiding her and have a “tough” time dealing with her more provocative social media posts. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Federline told the Daily Mail, adding that the boys, ages 15 and 16, found it “tough” to watch her post nudes. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” he said.