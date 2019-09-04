CHEAT SHEET
‘TRAUMA’
Britney Spears’ Father Accused of Abusing Her Oldest Son
Britney Spears’ father has been accused of physically abusing her oldest son, and authorities are investigating the allegations, according to The New York Daily News. The child’s grandfather, Jamie Spears, allegedly became angry after getting into an argument with her 13-year-old son, Sean Preston, and busted through a door before grabbing him. The alleged incident is said to have occurred while the singer’s two boys were visiting their grandfather at his residence in Ventura County on Aug. 24. Britney removed the children from the home, and brought them to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s house, who reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff the next day. “Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there, but the trauma to the kids is nonetheless,” Federline’s lawyer, Mark Kaplan, told People. Federline initially sought a restraining order before lawyers on both sides of the couple’s custody deal reportedly reached an agreement Tuesday to keep Jamie away from the boys.