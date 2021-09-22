Britney Spears Officially Files to Boot Jamie, Escape ‘Kafkaesque’ Conservatorship

Read it at TMZ
Britney Spears has filed a petition to end her conservatorship once and for all. The pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart wrote in court filings that she wishes for the legal arrangement to conclude this fall and for her father Jamie Spears to be removed as conservator of her estate immediately. A hearing next week will determine Jamie’s future involvement, though he previously agreed to resign from the role. Britney has called the legal arrangement “abusive” and said it exerts a punishing degree of control over her life. Her attorney said she is seeking to end “the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored.”