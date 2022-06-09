Britney Spears to Tie the Knot With Sam Asghari on Thursday: Report
BOMBASTIC LOVE
This is not a drill: Britney Spears is about to tie the knot. The pop star and her fiancé, personal trainer and actor Sam Asghari, are set to get married in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, TMZ reported on Wednesday night. The wedding will take place in front of roughly 100 loved ones—though Spears’ mother, father, and sister, Jamie Lynn, are not expected to be present. Brother Bryan did make the cut, however. Sources told the outlet that “final details” were still being worked out on who would give Spears away at the altar. The news comes just six months after Spears was freed from her crushingly restrictive 13-year conservatorship, and less than a month after she and Asghari announced that the singer had suffered a miscarriage. Asghari, who called Spears “a real life princess” in an interview with GQ last week, told the magazine that the couple were trying to stay “positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come.” This will be Asghari’s first marriage, and Spears’ third, following unions with Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline.