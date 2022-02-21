Britney Spears Gets Massive $15M Tell-All Book Deal
GIMME MORE
Britney Spears has reportedly locked down a $15-million book deal with Simon & Schuster for a tell-all about her career and family drama, according to Page Six. News of the pop star’s memoir, which reportedly sparked a bidding war, follows the end of a controversial conservatorship that allowed her father to control her financial, business, and medical decisions for 13 years. Last month, Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn released a book of her own, Things I Should Have Said, and faced a backlash—and cease and desist letter—from the “Toxic” songstress, who claimed her sibling’s memoir contained “misleading or outrageous claims about her.” In an October Instagram post, Spears suggested she had a lot of dirt on her relatives, writing, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!” The 40-year-old singer again hinted at a possible book in January when she posted a photo of a vintage typewriter with the caption: “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”