Britney Spears Apologizes for Offending People—Including Justin—in Her Memoir

Justin Timberlake has had a rough few months, discourse-wise, and Britney Spears, who wrote extensively about him in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, seems to sympathize with him. In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, Spears offered an olive branch to her ex-boyfriend, who dropped his first solo song in almost six years, “Selfish,” last week.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears wrote, alongside a clip of Timberlake’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he, Fallon, and The Roots performed a medley of his hits using classroom instruments.

“If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she continued. “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???”

“Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too,” Spears added, referring to Timberlake’s other newly released song, which he debuted on SNL over the weekend.

In The Woman in Me, Spears detailed her past relationship with Timberlake, revealing that she had an abortion when she was 19 after becoming pregnant with the NSYNC alum’s baby.

Timberlake “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Spears wrote. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

After their eventual breakup, Spears accused Timberlake of using her pain “as ammunition for his record” on songs like “Cry Me a River,” and wrote about how much their split wrecked her.

“When I say devastated, I mean I could barely speak for months,” she wrote in her book. “Whenever anyone asked me about him, all I could do was cry. I don’t know if I was clinically in shock, but it felt that way. Everyone who knew me thought something was wrong with me, really wrong.”

Timberlake has not directly responded to Spears’ memoir since its release last October. When he performed “Cry Me a River” during a Las Vegas show in December, however, he prefaced it with a quick “no disrespect” disclaimer.