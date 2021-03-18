Britney Spears Is Considering a Sit-Down With Oprah Winfrey: Reports
FREE BRITNEY
Could Oprah Winfrey be the one to finally free Britney Spears? Ever since the beloved talk show host’s viral interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—in which she expertly alternated between helping the couple tend to their chickens and pressing them for details about their tumultuous relationship with the Royal Family—an interesting notion has taken hold online. Likely inspired by the recently released (and mega-popular) #FreeBritney documentary Framing Britney Spears, fans now want Spears to get her own interview with Oprah—and a source tells Entertainment Tonight that the singer has thought about it.
“Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” a source told ET. “She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice.” The source clarified that there are no plans in the works for an interview at this point—“but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.” The source added that Spears’ spirits have improved since Framing Britney’s release, thanks to support from fans: “While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she’s received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood.”