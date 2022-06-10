CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Britney Spears Kissed Madonna Like It Was 2003 at Her Wedding
OOPS...THEY DID IT AGAIN
Read it at People
Husband Sam Asghari wasn’t the only person Britney Spears kissed on her wedding day. The pop star seized the moment to recreate her onstage kiss with Madonna at the 2003 VMA’s at her reception. Back then, the pair performed together alongside Christina Aguilera and made out in a moment that has solidified itself in pop culture. At the time, Spears told CNN that she wouldn’t do it again, but “maybe with Madonna.” Spears was freed last year from a 13-year conservatorship under her father. Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Spears also tore up the dance floor together to “Toxic,” Vogue reported. Other star guests at the wedding included Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore.