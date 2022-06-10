Britney Spears Says ‘I Do’ in Intimate Backyard Wedding
Britney Spears married her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday night after five years of dating, multiple outlets have confirmed. Though thrown momentarily into flux by Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander, whose unscheduled appearance reportedly left the singer “shaken,” the intimate but star-studded ceremony was eventually able to go through as planned. Spears and Asghari, a personal trainer and actor, tied the knot in front of roughly 60 guests, according to People, including Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Donatella Versace, who was reportedly responsible for Spears’ gown. Also present, Page Six reported, was Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who was largely responsible for the termination of her 13-year conservatorship last November. Spears’ two sons, whom she shares with her second ex-husband Kevin Federline, were not in attendance, though a lawyer for Federline said the pair were “happy” for their mother. “It’s a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married,” a source told People ahead of the wedding. “She wants it to be perfect.”