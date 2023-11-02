Britney’s Memoir Sells 1.1 Million Copies in U.S. in First Week
HOTCAKES
The Woman in Me, Britney Spears’ much-hyped memoir, sold 1.1 million copies in the United States in its first week, the book’s publisher announced Wednesday. “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears said in a statement released through Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster. The early sales figures take into account pre-orders, print sales, e-books, and audiobooks. Though the book is certainly doing numbers—enough to make the popstar a New York Times bestselling author—it is not, as Spears erroneously claimed on its publication day, “the highest selling celebrity memoir in history.” In a prime example, Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, sold 1.6 million U.S. copies in its first week after hitting shelves in January. That doesn’t discount the fact that Spears’ memoir has proved very popular in all its forms; Gallery Books also said that the audio edition of The Woman in Me, read by five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, is the fastest selling release in company history.