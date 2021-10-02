CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Britney Spears Might Quit Showbiz for Good After Escaping Conservatorship
CHILLAXING
Read it at TMZ
Britney Spears is taking a well-deserved break after the tumultuous last few months and years. As significant changes to her crippling conservatorship continue to unfold, including the termination of her dad as her conservator, Britney has no plans to get back to work, sources close to her told TMZ. Spears previously revealed in court that she never wanted to do her Las Vegas residency or her 2018 European tour, but her father forced her. A former manager claimed the pop sensation was intending to retire. Britney has apparently been enjoying time with her new fiance Sam Asghari, and enjoying being in control of her life, TMZ reports. Some sources say she may quit performing for good.