Britney Spears Paid $4.2M in Legal Fees for Just 17 Months’ Work: TMZ
Britney Spears paid the mind-boggling sum of $4.2 million in legal fees to the firm of her lawyer Matthew Rosengart for less than two years’ worth of work, according to TMZ. The outlet claimed that the singer’s team “pushed back” over the hefty fees and that Rosengart has now agreed to work free of charge for the rest of her case against her dad, Jamie Spears, and Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group. Sources told TMZ the amount of $4,201,856 covered fees for the period November 2021 to March 2023, and that Rosengart’s legal work was carried out largely after the end of her conservatorship. The unnamed sources said the eye-watering figure is just part of Spears’ total outlay to Rosengart’s firm, with the total cost of the fees approaching $6 million.